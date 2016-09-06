Global charity attacked in deadly wave of Kabul violence

Taliban militants attacked an international charity in Kabul Tuesday during an hours-long assault labelled a "war crime" by Amnesty, as the capital reeled from a wave of violence that killed at least 41 and wounded dozens.



The assault on CARE International began late Monday with a massive car bombing, just hours after the Taliban carried out a brazen double bombing near the defense ministry.



It added that six people had been wounded in the attack, which ended Tuesday morning when Afghan forces gunned down all three attackers.



The assault had been preceded by twin Taliban blasts that killed at least 41 people during rush hour on Monday, including high-level officials, and left 110 wounded.



The uptick in violence in the capital comes as the Taliban escalate nationwide attacks, underscoring the worsening security situation and the heavy price paid by civilians since NATO forces ended their combat mission at the end of 2014 .

...