COP22 host Morocco’s mosques to go green

Two months before it hosts the COP22 climate conference, Morocco is preparing to launch an ambitious project to turn its mosques green as a commitment to clean energy. The Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ministry announced a tender in mid-August to modify 64 mosques initially in six of the kingdom's cities to reduce the energy they consume.



Its goal is a 40-percent reduction in energy costs at 15,000 mosques around the country that consume an average of 90 kilowatts a day, said the SIE state energy investment company.



Studies have shown that energy consumption can be cut by 60 percent, with estimates showing savings of as much as 68 percent at Rabat's majestic As-Sunna mosque.

...