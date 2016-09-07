How American unity forged after Sept. 11 broke apart

For a time, it felt like the attack that shattered America had also brought it together.



Gallup's 15-year-old poll of Americans' national pride hit its lowest-ever point this year.



Terrorism barely registered among Americans' top worries in early September 2001, but amid economic concerns, a Gallup poll around then found only 43 percent of Americans were satisfied with how things were going.



Then, in under two hours on Sept. 11, the nation lost nearly 3,000 people, two of its tallest buildings and its sense of impregnability.



Congress scrubbed partisanship to pass a $40 billion anti-terrorism and victim aid measure three days after the attacks, and approval ratings for lawmakers and the president sped to historic highs.



For all the signs of kinship after Sept. 11, the first retribution attack came just four days later, authorities said.



Some Americans fear it will take another catastrophe, if even that can shift the climate.



When Sonia Shah thinks about the push and pull of American unity since the attacks that killed her father, Jayesh, at the World Trade Center, she pictures a rock hitting a pond.

...