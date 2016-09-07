Republicans’ Congress lull could impede a Clinton presidency

It is not uncommon for Congress to take it slow in an election year and legislative delays could work in Republicans' favor if their nominee Donald Trump takes the White House in November.



But the strategy will also pay dividends if it is Clinton who takes office on Jan. 20 .



Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist and former aide to Republican leaders in Congress, acknowledged that public opinion polling is trending in Clinton's direction.



Clinton has maintained a lead in most polls since Republican and Democratic conventions, but some surveys showed that lead narrowing.



Yet one veteran Republican congressional aide said more and more Republicans in Congress brace for the White House to stay in Democratic hands for the next four years, even if their party manages to maintain control of Congress.



Some election years mean a slow autumn in Congress, but this is not always the case.

...