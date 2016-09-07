White House candidates turn up heat over national security

The U.S. presidential campaign's focus shifted to national security Tuesday as Republican Donald Trump pledged to help female veterans during a Virginia Beach campaign stop, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine delivered a speech in North Carolina talking up Hillary Clinton's foreign policy credentials.



Kaine hit Trump as clueless and talked up Hillary Clinton's foreign policy credentials.



Kaine also claimed that Daesh is rooting for a Trump victory in November.



Wednesday, Clinton and Trump will participate in a televised forum on national security sponsored by a veteran's group.



Trump has edged ahead of Clinton in a new CNN/ORC poll, at 45 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, while an NBC News poll of registered voters meanwhile shows Clinton's lead holding at six percentage points – 48 percent to 42 percent.

...