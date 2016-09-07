Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple Inc's 2017 version of the popular gadget, hoping for more significant advances.



Apple typically gives its main product, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, a big makeover every other year and the last major redesign was the iPhone 6, in 2014 .



With many consumers who purchased the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus due for an upgrade, Apple may eke out single-digit gains in sales for the 7, Dawson said.



Most analysts believe sales of Apple's watch -- which the company has not disclosed -- have not yet justified the fanfare.

