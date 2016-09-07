Malaysians to protest against scandal-tainted PM

A Malaysian group that has staged huge political demonstrations in the past will hold another rally in November to protest against the country's scandal-tainted prime minister, its chairwoman said Wednesday.



Demonstrators will demand the resignation of Najib Razak, who is under fire over his alleged involvement in the looting of billions of dollars in state funds.



Najib has so far fended off mounting calls to answer allegations that billions were looted from a state-owned investment fund he founded.

