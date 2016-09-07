Australia threat is real, after lone wolf attacks urged: PM

The threat of a terror attack in Australia is "real", Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said after ISIS urged followers to target Sydney's beachside Bondi and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Australia's Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the latest threat did not change the fundamentals in Australia, where the terror threat was lifted to high in 2014 .



"This is not the first time that ISIS has called for attacks in Australia and I don't think it will be the last," he told the Nine Network Wednesday.



Officials say they have stopped 10 terror attacks in Australia in the past two years.

...