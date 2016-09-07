Nearly 50 million children 'uprooted' worldwide: UNICEF



Almost 50 million children throughout the world are "uprooted," forcibly displaced from their home countries by war, violence or persecution, the United Nations children's program said Wednesday.



In its analysis of global data, UNICEF found that 28 million of those children were displaced by violence and conflict, including 10 million child refugees.



There were also one million asylum seekers whose refugee status is pending and approximately 17 million children displaced within their own countries lacking access to humanitarian aid and critical services.

...