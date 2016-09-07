Invoking religion, a more disciplined Trump speaks of unity

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump invoked religion, talked of unifying Americans and tried to raise doubts about whether Democratic rival Hillary Clinton can be trusted in a new campaign stump speech unveiled Tuesday.



On the Democratic side, both Clinton and her vice presidential running mate, Tim Kaine, blasted Trump.



Kaine, in a national security speech in Wilmington, North Carolina, criticized Trump's business dealings with Russia, the ties between some of his campaign advisers to the country and Trump's suggestion that he hoped Russian hackers could find missing emails from when Clinton was secretary of state.



Kaine, in his first major policy speech since being tapped as Clinton's running mate, drew a contrast between how Trump would approach U.S. relations with Russia and Clinton's track record as head of the U.S. State Department from 2009 to 2013, during Obama's first term as president.



The back-and-forth occurred as the focus of the U.S. battle for the White House shifted to national security, with both Clinton and Trump set to participate in a televised forum Wednesday hosted by a veteran's group.

...