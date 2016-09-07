Hurricane Newton leaves two dead in Mexico

Hurricane Newton uprooted trees, broke windows and left two people dead as it roared across Mexico's northwestern Baja California peninsula Tuesday, but the tourist region was spared of major damage.



The storm packed winds of 145 kilometers (90 miles) an hour when it made landfall before dawn at the southern tip of the peninsula as thousands of tourists hunkered down in hotels in the Los Cabos resort.



But the region prized by American and Canadian tourists avoided a major disaster, two years after a deadly Hurricane Odile ravaged the Los Cabos resort, killing six people and causing $1 billion damage in the September 2014 .

...