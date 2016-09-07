Indonesia anti-drugs chief calls for tougher Philippine-style war against dealers

Inspired by the Philippines "war on drugs", Indonesia's anti-narcotics chief plans to aggressively ramp up the country's fight against drugs by bolstering its police force with more personnel and heavy weaponry.



The Southeast Asian neighbors have both declared a "war on drugs" with Indonesia stepping up executions of drug convicts, while the Philippines has launched a brutal crackdown in which hundreds of alleged drug dealers have been killed within months.



Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June, 2,400 people have been killed in his "war on drugs".

...