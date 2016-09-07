New Venezuela protests test Maduro's grip

Venezuela's opposition has called new nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday, testing his grip on power six days after massive demonstrations showed the magnitude of anger over a raging crisis.



The opposition says around one million people flooded the streets of Caracas that day, the biggest protest in decades. Maduro put the turnout at 30,000 people maximum.



But there is no denying that the massive crowds, dressed in white and venting months of pent-up anger, gave the opposition new momentum in its drive to end 17 years of socialist rule by Maduro and his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez.



In Caracas, the opposition called its supporters to stop all activity for 10 minutes at noon (1600 GMT).



In the next stage of the referendum process, the opposition must gather four million signatures in three days.



Maduro is meanwhile facing growing pressure within his own camp.

...