Austria threatens to sue Hungary over migrants

Austria's interior minister said Wednesday Vienna would take Hungary to court if it refuses to take back migrants who, under European rules widely ignored since last year, are meant to seek asylum in the first European Union state in which they set foot.



Hundreds of thousands of migrants traveled from southern European countries further north to Austria, Germany or Sweden, making it impossible to implement the so-called Dublin rules to send migrants back to their initial arrival point in the EU.



Countries in central and eastern Europe, including Hungary, have opposed any European attempts to force states to accept returned migrants or to introduce a quota regime.

...