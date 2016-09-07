Obama meets survivor of US bombs in Laos

U.S. president Barack Obama Wednesday met a survivor maimed by American bombs covertly dropped on Laos decades ago after pledging to help clean up a country he said was still living in the shadow of war.



A day after announcing $90 million to survey and remove unexploded ordinance, Obama visited a U.S.-backed NGO which helps provide prosthetics to the tens of thousands maimed by U.S. munitions.



Obama has said that the United States has a moral obligation to clean up, while refraining from offering a formal apology for a campaign the American people did not know about.

...