North Korean nuclear envoy visits China: Yonhap

A senior diplomat from North Korea involved in stalled international talks to end its nuclear program has visited China, a South Korea news agency said Wednesday, as China endorsed a fresh rebuke of the North by the United Nations.



North Korean diplomat Choe Son Hui arrived in Beijing Tuesday with her interpreter, the South's Yonhap news agency cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation in North Korea as saying.



North Korea has become even more isolated after a January nuclear test, its fourth, and the launch of a long-range rocket in February brought tighter U.N. Security Council sanctions that the North subsequently defied with more missile launches.

