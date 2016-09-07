Malaysia reports first pregnant Zika patient

Malaysia Wednesday reported its first case of a pregnant woman with Zika -- a resident of a Malaysian state bordering Singapore where authorities are grappling with scores of cases.



The 27-year-old woman in the southern state of Johor is the third case in Malaysia of the virus, which can result in infected pregnant women giving birth to deformed babies.



Malaysia Saturday reported its first locally transmitted Zika case, a 61-year-old man who was already in fragile health due to other conditions and subsequently died of heart-related complications.

