Four police missing after attack in Nigeria oil region

This file photo taken on September 16, 2015 shows the Port Harcourt refinery, which was built in 1989, Rivers State. / AFP / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Nigerian military: Some officers selling arms to Boko Haram
15 workers kidnapped in Nigeria's oil hub: police
Tunisia police kill two militants, seize bomb belt in raid
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Nigerian military: Some officers selling arms to Boko Haram
15 workers kidnapped in Nigeria's oil hub: police
Tunisia police kill two militants, seize bomb belt in raid
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE