Danish PM says US 'protectionism' may hamper EU trade deal, urges fast-track

The EU should aim to conclude a trade deal with the United States this year despite recent doubts, as "worrying" protectionist policies from both U.S. presidential candidates will make a deal increasingly difficult, the Danish prime minister said.



Talks over the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) have stalled, even though Washington and Brussels, which have been negotiating for three years, are still officially committed to sealing a deal before U.S. President Barack Obama leaves office in January.



Sweden is working with Finland, Spain and Italy to keep a deal alive, the country's EU minister Ann Linde said Monday.



The United States is Denmark's third-largest export market and the EU's single largest export market.

...