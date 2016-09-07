Abe's Fukushima 'under control' pledge to secure Olympics was a lie: former PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's promise that the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant was "under control" in his successful pitch three years ago for Tokyo to host the 2020 Olympic Games "was a lie", former premier Junichiro Koizumi said Wednesday.



Koizumi, one of Japan's most popular premiers during his 2001-2006 term, became an outspoken critic of nuclear energy after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986 .



All Japan's nuclear plants -- which had supplied about 30 percent of its electricity -- were closed after the Fukushima disaster and utilities have struggled to get running again in the face of a skeptical public.

...