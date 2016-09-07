Drug-resistant bacterial infections rising in Thailand, study says

Drug-resistant bacterial infections are increasing in Thailand because of poor policy and an absence of regulation and are killing more than 19,000 people a year compared with 23,000 a year in the United States, researchers warned on Wednesday.



The problem, largely caused by the over-use of antibiotics among people and livestock, could hit Thailand's profitable medical-tourism sector.



The researchers estimated that drug-resistant bacterial infections killed 19,122 people in Thailand in 2010 .

