Hungary charges camerawoman accused of tripping fleeing migrants

Hungarian prosecutors filed charges on Wednesday against a camerawoman accused of kicking and tripping migrants fleeing police near the southern border with Serbia last year.



Hungary is holding a referendum on whether to accept EU migrant quotas on Oct. 2, the same say as the far-right Freedom Party is standing in presidential elections in neighboring Austria.



Prosecutors described how hundreds of migrants broke through a police cordon and out of a holding area and headed toward Szeged, a nearby city in September last year. Laszlo was directly behind the police officers and filmed migrants as they ran.

