Denmark to pay for Panama Papers data on tax evaders

The Danish government said Wednesday it would pay an anonymous source for leaked data from the Panama Papers on hundreds of Danish taxpayers.



The government would pay the source an amount in the "lower millions" of kroner (one million kroner is 134,000 euros, $151,000) for the material, which it estimated could contain information on 320 cases involving between 500 and 600 Danish taxpayers.



The Danish tax authority had already received a "sample" of the data free of charge, the Ministry of Taxation said.

...