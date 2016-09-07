Volkswagen in talks to build electric cars in China

German auto giant Volkswagen and China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile are in talks to build electric cars together, the firms announced Wednesday, the latest possible tie-up in a burgeoning Chinese market for clean-energy vehicles.



In its own statement, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC) said it expected to sign an official agreement with Volkswagen within five months.



Some 247,000 "zero emissions cars" were sold in China last year, quadruple the number in 2014, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



China's leading electric car manufacturer BYD has already teamed up with Germany's Daimler, while French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen said earlier this year it would develop electric cars with Chinese partner Dongfeng Motors from 2019 .

...