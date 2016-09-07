Famed London club Fabric shut due to drug fears

London's famed Fabric nightclub will be shut down after the local council revoked its licence Wednesday due to several drug-related deaths, sparking an online petition that garnered nearly 150,000 signatures.



The club's licence was suspended last month at the request of the police following the deaths of two teenagers from suspected drug overdoses at the nightspot in the borough of Islington.



Host to many of the world's top DJs and behind regular branded music releases, Fabric claims six million people have stepped through its doors since its opening in a old meat-processing area of north London in 1999 .

...