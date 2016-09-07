Fugitive Snowden hid amongst Hong Kong refugees: report

U.S. intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden sought shelter among Hong Kong refugees after he leaked a huge trove of secret documents in the southern Chinese city, reports said Wednesday.



Many of Hong Kong's refugees are forced to live in slum-like conditions, the last place anyone would look for one of the highest-profile U.S. fugitives.



The 33-year-old stayed with at least four refugees, according to a New York Times report. It added they were all clients of lawyer Robert Tibbo, who helped hide Snowden.

...