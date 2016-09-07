Nigerian reporter freed after Boko Haram questioning: BBC

A Nigerian journalist declared wanted by the authorities for alleged links to Boko Haram has been released from custody, the BBC reported him as saying Wednesday.



The military said last month it wanted to question Ahmad Salkida for allegedly concealing information on the more than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by the Islamists more than two years ago.



Salkida has reported extensively on Boko Haram over the last 10 years and is believed to have high-level contacts within the group and previously been involved in talks to free the kidnapped girls.

