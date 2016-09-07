Indonesia vows 'war' after haze investigators held

Indonesia vowed Wednesday to "wage war" against illegal land burning after officials were detained and faced death threats from a mob allegedly trying to stop them investigating smog-belching fires.



Indonesia's Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar has condemned the incident, saying it highlights how companies form murky alliances with local communities to burn land and protect their plantations.



Under fierce pressure from its neighbors, Indonesia has pledged to take more action and has arrested over 460 people so far in 2016 over forest fires, more than double the number detained last year.

