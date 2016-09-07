Morocco, Sweden normalise relations after W.Sahara spat

Sweden's foreign minister was to hold talks with her Moroccan counterpart in Rabat Wednesday in a sign of eased tensions after a year-long quarrel over the Western Sahara.



Relations between Rabat and Stockholm have been strained since 2015, when Sweden was considering the possibility of recognizing the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic declared by the pro-independence Polisario Front.



The mission was established in 1991 when a ceasefire ended a war that broke out in 1975 when Morocco sent troops to the former Spanish territory and fought the Polisario Front.

...