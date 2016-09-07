Irish opposition attacks Apple ruling appeal

Ireland's opposition on Wednesday lashed out at a cabinet decision to appeal the EU's Apple ruling amid public support for the European Commission order to collect back taxes from the US tech giant.



The European Commission last week ordered Apple to pay a record 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes in Ireland, a move Washington warned could damage hugely important transatlantic economic ties.



The ruling put Ireland in the strange position of refusing the windfall for fear of scaring away valuable investment and undermining a cornerstone of Ireland's economic policy for decades.



Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said Apple had operated "a sort of untaxed Bermuda Triangle" in Ireland following opinion polls that have shown majorities in favor of Apple paying the back taxes.

