Turkey ready to calm Armenia row with Berlin: minister

Turkey's foreign minister signaled Wednesday Ankara was ready to calm a row over Germany's parliament labeling the Ottoman-era massacre of Armenians a genocide but warned against treating Turkey as a "second-class country".



The comments came as a new media freedom row, centered on German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, emerged as another irritant to the long-troubled ties between the EU's top economy and its NATO ally Turkey.



Germany hopes to invest 58 million euros ($65 million) in mobile barracks and other facilities for its more than 200 troops in Incirlik, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.



A foreign ministry spokesman labelled the incident "not nice" and said Germany campaigns for press freedom "everywhere, for everyone".

...