Germany tells Turkey 'press freedom is non-negotiable' amid media row

Germany said Wednesday it regarded press freedom as crucial after German broadcaster Deutsche Welle complained that Turkey had confiscated the recording of an interview with a minister at his office in Ankara.



Turkey has also shut many media outlets.



Even before the coup tensions between Ankara and Berlin were running high after Erdogan took legal action against a German comedian who ridiculed him as well as over a resolution adopted by the German parliament in June declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces a "genocide".



The foreign ministry spokesman said Berlin hoped German lawmakers could soon visit the soldiers.

