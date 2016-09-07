Taliban offensive nears Afghan provincial capital

Taliban forces have fought their way to within a few kilometers of the capital of Afghanistan's central province of Uruzgan, officials said Wednesday, warning of its collapse unless authorities provide air support and ground reinforcements.



The Taliban are battling to topple the Western-backed government of Afghanistan 15 years after they lost power in a U.S.-led military operation.



Overstretched Afghan security forces and their foreign military advisers have focused on blunting Taliban attacks in southern Helmand province and the northern city of Kunduz, besides battling ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar.



At least 32 Taliban have been killed and another 23 wounded, Nayab said, with six security forces killed and nine wounded.

...