Poland probes financial scam that could see Tusk testify

A Polish parliamentary commission on Wednesday opened an investigation into one of the country's biggest financial scams that could see Donald Tusk – the former prime minister and current European Union president – called on to testify.



Observers say that could include Tusk, who led the government at the time.



Law and Justice, which took power in the fall, blames Tusk and his government for many social ills, such as an inefficient legal system and uneven economic development across the country.

