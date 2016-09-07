British PM says wait and see on Brexit strategy

Prime Minister Theresa May warned Britons on Wednesday there would be no immediate answer to how their country would leave the European Union, rejecting repeated demands from opposition leaders.



May has highlighted positive signals from India, Mexico, South Korea, Singapore and particularly Australia as proof that Britain will be able to forge new trade deals outside the EU.



But Australian trade minister Steven Ciobo warned in a speech in London late Tuesday that negotiations on a bilateral agreement may be "a few years off" -- and said that his country would prioritise a deal with the EU.

...