Firefighters battle wildfires in Portugal, Spain

Thousands of firefighters in Spain and Portugal were Wednesday battling blazes that threatened locals and tourists, as authorities hoped that the arrival of cooler weather would help tame the flames.



In Portugal, more than 2,000 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft were at the scene of about 50 fires on Wednesday morning, down from the 3,800 deployed at 100 fires the previous night, the country's civil protection agency said.



On Spain's eastern coast firefighters had managed to stabilize a wildfire raging since Sunday near the popular resort of Benidorm that prompted the temporary evacuation of 1,400 people.



Wildfires have so far this year destroyed over 107,000 hectares (264,000 acres) of land in mainland Portugal.

