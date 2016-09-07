E.Guinea leader's son to stand trial over French fortune

The son of oil-rich Equatorial Guinea's veteran ruler will go on trial in France on charges of corruption and misusing public money to fund a jet-set lifestyle in Paris, judicial sources told AFP Wednesday.



Obiang, now 47, was his father Teodoro Obiang Nguema's agriculture minister in the west African nation at the time, earning a government salary of under $100,000 (89,000 euros) a year.



Obiang Nguema, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, seized power in Equatorial Guinea in a 1979 military coup.



Other leaders under investigation in France include Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Gabon's Omar Bongo.

