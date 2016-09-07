Ukraine plans to deliver world's largest jet to China

Ukraine said Wednesday it may deliver the world's largest jet – originally developed for the Soviet Union's abandoned space shuttle program – to China within the next five years.



Only one functioning Mriya exists, while a second was only partially completed and has remained in Ukrainian storage for the past 28 years.



Antonov's China project coordinator Gennadiy Gabruk said the second plane would be fully upgraded and "under optimal conditions" would be delivered to China by 2021 .



China reportedly conducted covert work on its own shuttle program before dropping the idea in the 1990s.

