A car is abandoned in the sea in Agia Triada village about 20 kilometers from the city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after heavy overnight rain on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Greek authorities said three people are dead and one is missing after the floods, which damaged homes and businesses in the southern Peloponnese region _ where the deaths were recorded _ and near Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)