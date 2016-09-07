US warns Russia against interfering with Western politics

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Wednesday warned Russia against interfering with Western "democratic processes" and accused Moscow of aggressive behavior aimed at eroding the international order.



He did not elaborate on what Russia might be attempting to do or whether he was referring to hacking attacks on Democratic Party organisations in the run-up to the U.S. election on Nov. 8, some of which officials and cyber security experts have blamed on hackers working for Russia's government.



Managing the relationship with Russia diplomatically is also critical as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry tries to work with Moscow to put an end to the Syrian civil war.

...