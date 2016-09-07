Danish school under fire for 'ethnic quota' classes

A Danish school was criticized Wednesday for limiting the number of students from ethnic minorities in some of its classes, in a bid to prevent students from a Danish background from leaving it.



The Langkaer upper secondary school outside the city of Aarhus said its first-year students had been divided into seven different classes, out of which three classes had a 50 percent limit on the number of ethnic minority students.



The school had seen the number of ethnic minority students rise from 25 percent in 2007 to 80 percent of this year's first-year students.

