Swedish court to rule next week on Assange warrant

A Swedish appeals court will decide next week whether to maintain an arrest warrant for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over a 2010 rape accusation, judicial sources said Wednesday.



The judges will decide whether to grant Assange's request to hear legal arguments on the European arrest warrant issued by Swedish prosecutors in 2010 .



Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny told reporters Wednesday she was waiting to hear from Ecuador about when an interrogation with Assange could take place in the embassy.



Ny defended herself against critical questions from reporters about why the case has dragged on since 2010 without any progress, insisting that Assange was to blame for the delays.

...