Clinton emails search finds 1 new message about Benghazi

A search of thousands of emails recovered during the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server has produced one previously unreleased message related to the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.



The FBI recovered nearly 15,000 emails as part of its recently closed investigation that it said were not among the 55,000 pages previously provided by Clinton.



Some emails Clinton didn't turn over but were recovered by the FBI from other people's accounts were work-related.



The email also does not support the supposition that Clinton and her lawyers deleted emails about Benghazi to hide evidence of wrongdoing.

