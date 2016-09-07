Russia frees Crimea Tatar activist Umerov from psychiatric hospital

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea Wednesday released prominent Crimean Tatar activist Ilmi Umerov from a psychiatric hospital, where he was forcibly detained for three weeks as he faces extremism charges.



Umerov, 59, was moved against his will to a psychiatric hospital on Aug. 18 to undergo forced sanity testing.



In May, Russia charged Umerov with making public calls to change Russia's borders after he said on Crimean Tatar television channel ATR that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine.



Since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Russian authorities have cracked down on the Muslim Crimean Tatars who largely opposed the takeover of the peninsula and were persecuted under Stalin.

...