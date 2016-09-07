US House vote on impeaching IRS chief possible next week

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote as early as next week on a conservative effort to impeach IRS chief John Koskinen.



After House Republicans met privately Wednesday for the first time since Congress returned from summer recess, leaders said GOP lawmakers would meet again next week to discuss their next steps on Koskinen's impeachment.



Even if the House votes to impeach Koskinen -- the equivalent of formally charging him with a crime -- the move is certain to go nowhere in the Senate, which has final say on removing an official from office.



A 52-46 vote to advance the money fell short of the 60 votes needed as Democrats opposed provisions blocking Zika prevention and treatment money from going to Planned Parenthood clinics in Puerto Rico.



Tuesday's vote could prod Republicans to attach Zika money to temporary spending legislation.



Senate Democrats also blocked that measure from advancing Tuesday.

