Trump promises huge boost in military spending

Republican Donald Trump vowed to boost military spending by tens of billions of dollars Wednesday, outlining plans for major increases in the number of active troops, Navy ships and submarines, and fighter planes as he works to convince skeptics in both parties that he's ready to lead the world's most powerful military.



If elected, Trump said he would give military leaders 30 days to formulate a plan to defeat the group, commonly known as ISIS.



The United States currently spends more than $600 billion a year on the military, more than the next seven countries combined.



Trump has given mixed signals about whether he wants to increase military spending overall.



A senior adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the speech, said Trump would ensure the additional spending is fully paid for.



Even before promising a huge boost in military spending, Trump's plans to cut taxes, expand infrastructure spending and leave untouched entitlement programs such as Social Security already threatened to add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit.

...