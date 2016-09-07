Russia hacks US networks 'all the time': spy chief

America's intelligence chief Wednesday said Russia hacks U.S. computer networks "all the time," while also seeking to reassure the public the transition to a new president would "be OK".



U.S. agencies, companies and individuals are frequently targeted by overseas hackers, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign has accused Moscow of hacking into Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails.



As the two main nominees, both Trump and Clinton are now receiving classified briefings on U.S. intelligence matters.

...