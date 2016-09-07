Cuban churches denounce US probe of humanitarian aid project

The Cuban Council of Churches denounced the U.S. government Wednesday for threatening to strip tax exempt status from Pastors for Peace, a group that has delivered humanitarian aid to Cuba for decades in defiance of Washington's sanctions.



Last month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notified the group's parent organization, the Inter-religious Foundation for Community Organization, that its status was in jeopardy because it had never requested permission from the U.S. Treasury Department to send aid.



The organization has refused to ask permission from the U.S. government to deliver the aid or travel to Cuba in protest of the U.S. trade embargo.

...