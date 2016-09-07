North Korea rejects UN Security Council condemnation

North Korea Wednesday rejected a U.N. Security Council statement condemning the reclusive state for its latest missile tests and threatening to take "further significant measures".



The statement by officials in Pyongyang follows the test-firing by North Korea of three ballistic missiles on Monday, as world powers gathered for a G20 meeting in China, with leader Kim Jong-Un hailing the tests as "perfect".



U.N. resolutions bar North Korea from any use of ballistic missile technology, but Pyongyang has nevertheless conducted a fourth nuclear test and a series of missile tests this year, prompting South Korea to announce plans to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system to counter such threats.

