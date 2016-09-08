Emotions run high in Gabon

"Chapel of the freedom fighters," reads a sign outside Gabon's opposition headquarters, where activists dressed in white cross themselves at a makeshift altar, mourning those killed in the postelection chaos. The smart offices of Jean Ping, defeated in Aug. 27 polls that EU observers say were marred by a "clear anomaly," still bear the marks of the security forces' assault late last Wednesday just hours after protests erupted over President Ali Bongo's disputed victory.



A couple of kilometers away from the opposition HQ, there is finally some relief for families who have gone for days without news of arrested loved ones as a crowd of young men appear in court.

...